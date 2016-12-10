Explosion outside soccer stadium in Istanbul

A suspected car bomb outside a football stadium in central Istanbul wounded at least 20 people on Saturday hours after the end of a match between two of Turkey’s top teams, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Armed police sealed off streets around the Vodafone Arena, home to the Besiktas football team, a Reuters witness said. TV footage showed what appeared to be the wreckage of a burned out car and two separate fires on the road outside the stadium.

Soylu, speaking in parliament during a budget hearing, said around 20 people had been wounded and that initial indications were that the blast was caused by a car bomb targeting a riot police bus. (Reuters)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.