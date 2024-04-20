An explosion occurred at a military base in Iraq, reports say

Explosions occurred at a military base south of Baghdad in Iraq, according to reports.

The base is used by Harakat al Nujaba, an Iran-backed group, according to The New York Times.

It's unclear who is responsible for the explosion. The reports come a day after an Israeli strike against Iran.

An Iraqi security official told CNN at least three people were wounded in the blasts. A local hospital also told the Times three people were injured.

It is not clear who or what caused the explosions.

When reached by Business Insider, US Central Command noted a statement it shared on X, which said: "We are aware of reports claiming that the United States conducted airstrikes in Iraq today. Those reports are not true. The United States has not conducted air strikes in Iraq today."

The Department of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to requests for comment from BI.

The reports come a day after Israel struck Iran, according to reports that cited unnamed senior US officials. Several explosions were heard near an Iranian military base. The New York Times reported two Israeli defense officials acknowledged the strike on Friday was carried out by Israel.

Those explosions came days after Iran attacked Israel last weekend, launching more than 300 missiles and drones, almost all of which were shot down by IDF and ally forces, like the US.

