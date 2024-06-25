Explosion at homeless encampment injures, hospitalizes LA firefighter responding to flames

A firefighter in Los Angeles was injured in an explosion while battling a fire near a homeless encampment.

A Los Angeles firefighter was injured in an explosion while putting out flames in a patch of grass near a homeless encampment.

On Monday, the firefighter was hurt as he approached the flames. They were transported to a hospital by an air ambulance and is in serious condition, but their injuries are not life-threatening, states an alert published by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officer shot to death on duty: Michigan deputy, dad of 3, shot to death while tracking stolen SUV: 'Terrible loss'

The fire turned into an explosion, authorities say

The LAFD responded to a grassfire that set half an acre ablaze near the encampment. As they reached the flames, there was an explosion, states an alert that was published to the LAFD's website.

The fire occurred around a mile north of Sherman Oaks Castle Park.

It took 80 firefighters 30 minutes to stop the blaze from spreading.

No other injuries were reported

Cause under investigation

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, states the LAFD.

Around 6 p.m. the same day, the fire department released another alert asking news helicopters keep their distance so units could safely use drones to continue investigating the scene of the fire.

Julia is a trending reporter for USA TODAY. She has covered various topics, from local businesses and government in her hometown, Miami, to tech and pop culture. You can connect with her on LinkedIn or follow her on X, formerly Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @juliamariegz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LA firefighter hospitalized after explosion at homeless encampment