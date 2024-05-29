Explosion at 13-story building in Youngstown, Ohio, leaves 1 dead

TechCrunch

Garry Tan, president and CEO of Y Combinator, told a crowd at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. this week that “regulation is likely necessary” for artificial intelligence. Tan spoke with Teresa Carlson, a General Catalyst board member, as part of a one-on-one interview where he discussed everything from how to get into Y Combinator to AI, noting that there is “no better time to be working in technology than right now.” Tan said he was “overall supportive” of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) attempt to construct a GenAI risk mitigation framework, and said that “large parts of the EO by the Biden administration are probably on the right track.”