‘Explore the many careers and opportunities;’ Job fair to be held today in Dayton

Job seekers looking for work will have an opportunity today in Dayton.

The Montgomery County Jobs Center will hold a Spring Job Fair at the University of Dayton Arena.

The county posted information on its social media page on Wednesday.

“Explore the many careers and opportunities, whether you are looking to enter the workforce for the first time or if you are a seasoned employee looking for a change,” they said.

It will take place this afternoon from noon until 4 p.m.

People can register to attend here.