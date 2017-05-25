Explore the Health Secrets of Tahiti

Take a tropical adventure – without leaving your couch! Join Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon on a journey to the islands of Tahiti for some rest and relaxation … and some wellness tips from this famously healthy Pacific paradise.

Surfer and wellness coach Tuomo and chef Lou show Dr. Ordon how to make some delicious Tahitian specialties, including a vegan coleslaw, Tahitian-style raw fish (which is “cooked” by the addition of acidic lime juice), and breadfruit appetizers spread with pesto. No menu is complete without dessert, and the meal ends with banana chunks rolled in coconut.

These dishes contain a rainbow of fruits and vegetables, full of antioxidants. “You can taste the freshness,” notes Tuomo as they all dig in.

Next Dr. Ordon visits the pineapple fields of Moorea. “I call pineapple a super fruit!” says Dr. Ordon. “It’s loaded with vitamins, has plenty of fiber in it. It’s loaded with something called bromelain – I use bromelain in my practice to keep inflammation down.”

Tour guide Moana takes Dr. Ordon to sample pineapple juice and pineapple wine. “The sweetest I’ve ever had, and no added sugar,” he notes. Moana also shows him the best way to cut fresh pineapple. They end the day by admiring the view from the cliffs of Moorea

But to see everything in Tahiti, you need to take to the water, so Dr. Ordon joins Maui, the owner of Corralina Tours. First they snorkel with sharks and rays. “If there was ever an environment you want to protect, it’s right here,” Dr. Ordon says as fish circle them. Then it’s time for lunch on a private island.

“We wanted to know … why are Tahitian people so happy?” asks Dr. Ordon. “We’re happy because we want simplicity,” Maui explains. Tahitians don’t go to the gym. “That’s my gym! Life on the sea is healthy,” Maui says.

“You go away like that and you reflect on your life, you think about what you’re doing,” Dr. Ordon tells ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork upon his return. “You incorporate a little bit of what you learned there into your life.”

"You go away like that and you reflect on your life, you think about what you're doing," Dr. Ordon tells ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork upon his return. "You incorporate a little bit of what you learned there into your life."



