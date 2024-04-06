Exploding tire may have caused loud noise Mansfield residents heard Friday night, police say

A tire that exploded on a commercial vehicle with a mobile crane injured the driver and may have been responsible for the loud noise several people in the Mansfield area reported hearing Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a vehicle fire in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 287, the Mansfield Police Department said on social media shortly after 9 p.m. The fire was contained in the axle and wheel system, and one of the tires exploded.

“This may have been the loud sound that several of you heard,” police said.

Mansfield police respond to a commercial vehicle fire Friday night on U.S. Highway 287.

The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the post.

A woman commented on social media that the explosion was one of the loudest she’d ever heard. Another person said the blast shook their house.

