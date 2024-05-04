Explaining the school-related measures on your ballot: Eugene, Junction City, Fern Ridge

Several school-related measures are on the ballot for voters in Lane County.

For those within the districts of Eugene School District 4J, Junction City School District and Fern Ridge School District, each will see a measure on the ballot which if passed would fund different projects or operations.

The primary election is on Tuesday, May 21; ballots are due that same day by 8 p.m.

Here is how the measures might impact students and educators in the region.

About the Eugene 4J Measure 20-357

Eugene School District 4J is seeking the renewal of the current local option tax of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

4J board member Judy Newman said Eugene voters have passed the levy every time its been on the ballot since 2000. The last 4J levy was renewed in 2019, making this the first levy up for a vote since the COVID-19 pandemic.

If passed, the levy would raise $25 million per year for 4J, which makes up about 10.5% of the district's general fund budget. Newman said 89% of general fund expenditures go toward personnel, meaning the levy money goes directly into the classroom.

If not passed, Newman said there would have to be budget cuts, and those cuts would likely come down to staffing or instructional days, a decision that would weigh on Newman and the six other board members.

Newman said $25 million equals 205 licensed teachers or about 300 educational assistants. She said that amount of money translated into school days is about six weeks of classes.

"(It would be) very painful to cut budgets at a time when we know we need more resources," Newman said. "We do have some reserves ... but we already are on a path to spend those down to be able to keep our class sizes where they are."

Newman said having to make cuts would be destabilizing for 4J.

"I believe so strongly in public education," Newman said. "If you don't have healthy, well funded, strong public schools, you create bigger gaps ... It's really important to every citizen, I think, for public safety, for our economy.

"(Students), they're our future workforce. They're our future voters," she said.

If passed, this tax would be in place for five years started in fiscal year 2025-26.

Newman said passing the levy is a tangible way to show voters' support of educators.

"Morale is a struggle these days, so knowing our community really supports our work, and knowing that the community is behind us and will invest in education too, I think is huge," Newman said.

The last 4J levy passed with 71.9% in 2019.

About the Fern Ridge School District Measure 20-354

Fern Ridge School District's general obligation bond on the ballot asks voters if they want the district to be authorized to issue $16 million in bonds. If passed, the district would also receive a $6 million state grant through the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching program.

This is an extension of previous bonds passed in the district. There would be no tax rate increase to homeowners, who are currently paying $2.20 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Unlike levies, a school bond funds brick and mortar projects. It can also go toward in-classroom materials like technology, books, furniture, etc.

Four FRSD schools are the focus of buildings that would be the proposed bond projects. They include:

Elmira High: updated heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and instructional spaces; new multi-use turf field, track and athletic complex; and repaired and replaced doors, parking lot and driveways.

Fern Ridge Middle: updated HVAC system, instructional spaces and outdoor space as well as improved traffic flow by repairing and replacing the parking lot and driveway.

Elmira Elementary: security fencing; improved drainage; and expanded play area and new walking track.

Veneta Elementary: upgraded gym; replaced and expanded parking; and improved drainage.

The proposal also mentions improved sports fields, updated restrooms and miscellaneous site improvements.

The last district bond passed in Fern Ridge was a $26 million bond in 2014, which passed with 60.7% of voters in favor. That 2014 bond payed for the rebuild of Elmira Elementary.

This is the same bond and tax rate that was first passed in 1997, according to the bond website at www.fernridgebond.com.

About the Junction City School District Measure 20-355

The Junction City School District general obligation bond on May's ballot asks voters if they want the district to be authorized to issue bonds that total up to $59 million in order for the district to improve safety and learning as well as update schools and athletic facilities. If passed, JCSD would also receive a $3.9 million grant from the state and may receive an additional $2.1 million.

In a video encouraging voters to pass the bond, Superintendent Troy Stoops said schools are the hub in the Junction City community.

Stoops said four of JCSD's buildings would be impacted by the bond funds. Some of the projects proposed include:

safety and security improvements

expanding capacity at schools including a new cafeteria and gym at Laurel Elementary

additional classrooms and removal of modular classrooms

facilities improvements such as replacing roofs and modernizing HVAC systems

new athletic fields and a grandstand building

renovating Oaklea Middle's media center

play structures

Stoops said these improvements would make Junction City schools more efficient and easier to maintain.

Voters passed a $14.6 million bond in 2016 with 54.6% of voters in favor, a 400-vote margin.

Currently, the bond tax rate is $1.48 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That number would increase to $2.69 per $1,000, an average increase of $17 a month for homeowners.

"It's a big ask," Stoops said. "This is an investment that's going to be with the community for 50 to 75 years and lots of generations to come."

