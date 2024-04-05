Explaining the earthquake and fault lines in the Northeast
Earthquakes along the Atlantic Seaboard are "uncommon but not unheard of" and tend to be felt by a broader swath of people than those that occur on the West Coast, according to USGS.
After a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Northeast Friday morning, residents ran to group texts and social media to process their reactions together.
On Friday a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Northeast. Here are three important things to do during an earthquake, according to experts.
For just a brief moment, this was the internet at its best. People on microblogging sites (it wasn't just X -- I see you, Bluesky) had already determined the scope of the earthquake, confirmed it was, in fact, an earthquake, and began posting jokes about the situation before the less chronically online people even realized what happened. It's like the old school Twitter, where you could post "eating a ham and cheese sandwich" and it wasn't ironic.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
