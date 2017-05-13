How Can You Explain Black Holes To A Kid?

This question originally appeared on Quora. Answer by Robert Frost.
- Take a large piece of plastic food wrap (Saran Wrap) and hold it.
- Put a small ball in the middle so that the sheet dips.
- Pour a couple of drops of water on the sheet. They should roll down the wrap towards the ball. This illustrates gravity.
- Remove the ball and have the child use his/her finger to push down and bend the sheet. They will see that the harder they push (heavier the object) the more the plastic wrap bends.
- Have them push their finger hard enough to make a hole in the wrap. That would be an extremely heavy object.
- Pour a couple of drops of water on the sheet. They should flow down and through the hole.
- Explain that a black hole is an object so heavy that it bends space so much that anything that falls in can't ever come back (like the water that fell through the hole).
