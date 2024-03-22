Experts Warn of 'Gas Station Heroin' Ingredient Tianeptine

Experts are sounding the alarm over the main ingredient inside what some people call “gas station heroin.” Morgan Echols says she thought the active ingredient, tianeptine, was a safe dietary supplement. She says it only took a couple of pills for her to get hooked. Kristi Terry says her life was shattered when her 19-year-old son died after taking “gas station heroin.” Experts say “gas station heroin” works like a powerful opioid and can be very addictive. Now, Echols and Terry say they want to see it taken off the shelves. Tianeptine has been banned in nine states and the FDA recently issued a warning to consumers advising them against purchasing it.

View comments