Experts react to emails showing Clovis, Hobbs officials handing over their lawmaking authority

This story is the second in a two-part series. Read more about the ordinances and how they came about by Source new Mexico.

Ordinances that could restrict abortion care passed by New Mexico municipalities likely originated over the eastern state line in Texas, according to emails obtained through public records requests.

Documents show the N.M. cities of Hobbs, Clovis, Eunice and Edgewood working with former Texas Solicitor General Jonathan Mitchell and Mark Lee Dickson, founder of the “Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn” initiative.

The documents also include engagement letters for Lea and Roosevelt Counties from Mitchell after the New Mexico attorney general challenged the ordinances in court, but the letters are not signed by anyone at the counties. Still, both counties’ votes to pass the ordinances are listed on Dickson’s website, presented as examples of his movement’s reach.

The emails were initially requested under the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act by Democracy Forward, a legal nonprofit. Source NM independently verified the records through interviews with local officials and our own records requests with the local governments.

Records show Mitchell and Dickson pitching the measures, directing their language, overseeing changes, and in exchange for adopting them, offering to defend the local New Mexico governments in court for free.

In a phone interview on Monday afternoon, Dickson declined to say how he and Mitchell can afford to do this work pro bono, and declined to identify who, if anyone, is paying them for their time.

New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Shannon Bacon questions attorney Valerie Chacon, who is representing Hobbs, during the oral arguments dealing with local municipalities implementing ordinances restricting abortion rights. The hearing is being held in Santa Fe Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

“The Lord takes care of all the behind the scenes,” he said, adding that there are a lot of people on board who understand these ordinances as a stepping stone to ending abortion in America. Among the volunteers, he highlighted the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based anti-abortion rights law firm.

The ordinances in New Mexico vary somewhat, but all would restrict abortion access based on the now-infamous Comstock Act of 1873, an archaic U.S. law banning the sending or delivery of “obscene, lewd or lascivious” materials through the mail, including those related to birth control or abortion.

Courts overturned parts of Comstock in the 20th century, most prominently when the U.S. Supreme Court protected the right to obtain contraception. Congress repealed part of the law that banned contraception in 1971.

New Mexico municipalities could curb potential abortion clinics that would likely seek the shipping of drugs for medication abortion — by far the most common form of abortion today — by citing Comstock at Mitchell and Dickson’s suggestion. The bigger goal for anti-abortion rights activists, legal experts say, is to get a Comstock case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

These six ordinances in New Mexico might help such a case get there. A legal challenge is still being deliberated by the state Supreme Court. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez is suing the local governments. He argued in October before the justices that legislators reserved regulation of reproductive health care exclusively for the state government and blocked local governments from restricting it with House Bill 7, enacted in March 2023.

Mitchell, arguing on behalf of Clovis and Hobbs in a written filing in May 2023, said nothing in the New Mexico Constitution nor state law allows people to mail abortion medication or “abortion-related paraphernalia,” because that would violate Comstock, and federal law trumps state law.

As of Tuesday morning, the New Mexico Supreme Court justices had not issued a ruling in the case.

‘I’ve never heard of it before’

Dickson said there was nothing unusual about what he and Mitchell were doing in New Mexico.

“It’s not scandalous at all,” Dickson said. “This is quite common. I know some people would probably perceive this as something scandalous, but in reality, this is quite normal.”

Two local legal experts said it’s highly unusual for someone from outside of New Mexico to come in and dictate the terms of a draft ordinance. In fact, it’s “never happened before,” said Frank Coppler, a Santa Fe-based lawyer who practices municipal law.

“It’s not just unusual. I’ve never heard of it before, and I believe I’ve kept track of this kind of municipal law for the last 50 years,” he said.

Coppler is one of a pool of several attorneys working on contract to represent Edgewood. He said he advised the town’s elected commissioners last year not to adopt Mitchell’s ordinance, but they didn’t follow his advice.

Municipal councils and commissions “can’t delegate their legislative power to somebody else. That notion is crazy,” he said. “Because they’re elected to be the legislators — not a lawyer from Texas, not a lawyer from New Mexico.”

Verónica Gonzales is an associate law professor at the University of New Mexico whose professional work often relies on interpreting language in local government charters and ordinances.

She agreed that legislative authority rests solely with commissions or councils, which aren’t required to seek input from anyone else necessarily. They can, of course, hire third-party attorneys to review something they’re working on, or run it past their city attorney. What’s strange in the case of Clovis, for example, is that this appears to have worked the other way around, according to the records, with Mitchell providing the first drafts and approving changes for commissioners along the way, she said.

“It signals to me, as a lawyer, that those individuals are really trying to exert pressure and influence in this community.”

Dickson said he and Mitchell go into a community after people there — not necessarily officials — ask them to. They were invited to a church in Clovis in September 2022 to talk about their initiative, he said, and it was packed. “The interest was there,” he said, “and the mayor of Clovis was there.”

Clovis Mayor Michael Morris did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story.

Mitchell has also not responded to multiple requests for comment submitted over weeks. Dickson said he often fields media inquiries on Mitchell’s behalf, and he’s too busy to talk.

Clovis locals questioned ordinance’s origins

Eastern New Mexico Rising, a nonpartisan progressive advocacy group, spoke out against the ordinances in Clovis and Roosevelt County.

In a “friend of the court” brief they filed in the New Mexico Supreme Court case, they refer to the ordinances as “the product of out-of-state special interest groups” who “seek to impose their extreme and intolerant beliefs on the people of New Mexico.”

The group argued the ordinances undermine equality in New Mexico and disregard the values embraced by New Mexicans and enshrined in state law.

Victoria Robledo and Sarah Robertson are members of Eastern New Mexico Rising’s steering committee and Clovis residents.

“It did strike me as odd that it was coming from an outside source, as opposed to (a Clovis city) attorney,” Robertson recalled in an interview.

Robledo said she told the Clovis commissioners that expressing a different opinion at their public hearings on the ordinance was daunting.

“I’m not going to a commission meeting to get degraded by the other side, to be intimidated,” she recalled telling them. “We’re being played by Texas interests. They’re going to make a mess, and we’re going to be the ones to clean it up.”

She has since announced she’ll seek a seat on the commission.

Reviving an old strategy to curb constitutional rights

Long before the court case, in October 2022, Dickson sent Clovis officials two versions of ordinances they could pass, according to an email, and said Mitchell could represent the city in court, referring to him as “my attorney.”

A year earlier, Mitchell had represented Dickson in the legal defense of Texas’ 2021 six-week abortion ban called SB 8, which allows private individuals to sue anyone who performs an abortion or aids in one.

The legal differences between the Texas ban and the New Mexico ordinances illustrate how much control Mitchell and Dickson had over them.

Coppler, the municipal attorney, explained that New Mexico courts have interpreted the state constitution to say local governments cannot create new ways for private individuals to sue each other as the Texas law does.

In September 2022, almost six weeks before the city of Hobbs formally adopted the ordinance, then-Hobbs City Attorney Efren Cortez emailed Dickson about a draft, asking for a “workaround” to avoid violating that part of the state constitution.

“I want to be able to accurately ensure our elected officials that they are not willfully violating the NM Constitution,” Cortez wrote.

Dickson responded with a correction that “should fix that issue.”

“The private civil enforcement has been removed and the ordinance has been re-crafted as a licensing requirement,” Dickson wrote to Cortez.

Cortez, who is now a state District Court judge in Lovington, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

So some of the cities’ ordinances restrict abortion through licensing regulation like the one Dickson outlined. Three require potential clinics to apply for a local business license with a new restriction — the local government who issues the license can revoke it if “the proposed activity cannot be accomplished without violating the requirements” of Comstock.

At the state Supreme Court, Hobbs Deputy City Attorney Valerie S. Chacon argued on behalf of Clovis and Hobbs that the ordinances don’t violate the new state law against local governments restricting health care because they are business ordinances.

She said the ordinances don’t restrict abortion “in any way.” But they very clearly indicate no business could operate to terminate a pregnancy, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Shannon Bacon said.

“The licensure overlay here is — frankly, the argument is a ruse,” Bacon said.

Dickson said there were early discussions of Clovis passing a ban like the ordinance adopted by the city of Lubbock in Texas, which bans abortion in the city limits and allows relatives of people who get abortions to sue the clinic and anyone who helped. He described that ordinance as “an outright ban on abortion.”

“In New Mexico, we were not confident that we could pass an explicit ban on abortion, which is why we went the route of passing ordinances” that simply required compliance with Comstock, Dickson said.

“Of course, we believe that (the Comstock statutes) are de facto abortion bans that are on our books here in America,” he continued. “And if they were truly enforced, we do believe they would shut down abortion in America.”

Gonzales, the UNM law professor, said the licensing requirement is “a resurgence of a tool used historically by people in power to curb or narrow constitutional rights of individuals under the guise of fair application processes.”

“If the goal is to curb abortion care altogether, of course, the city is going to say none of it complies with the requirements of federal law, and therefore nobody will receive a license,” Gonzales said. “A façade of fairness that is anything but.”

Austin Fisher is a journalist based in Santa Fe. He has worked for newspapers in New Mexico and his home state of Kansas, including the Topeka Capital-Journal, the Garden City Telegram, the Rio Grande SUN and the Santa Fe Reporter. Since starting a full-time career in reporting in 2015, he’s aimed to use journalism to lift up voices that typically go unheard in public debates around economic inequality, policing and environmental racism.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Experts react to emails showing Clovis, Hobbs officials handing over their lawmaking authority