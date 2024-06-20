EXPERTS: Prepare for hurricane season by purchasing emergency supplies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tropical Storm Alberto is now the first named storm of the 2024 hurricane season and the Texas Department of Public Safety is asking residents to make an emergency plan now since the season will run through Nov. 30.

Local hardware stores, like Higginbotham Brothers in Tyler, were slammed with business during May storms. The store had to make special runs to stock their shelves.

“People started coming in and buying chainsaws, tarps to cover all the roofs from the trees falling down, and all kind of weather related accessories,” Higginbotham Brothers store manager Edwin Cornejo said.

Now residents are urged to prepare and get storm ready for hurricane season.

“Make sure all your important documents are safe, in waterproof bags, all your legal documents,” Cornejo said.

The best way to start is make a checklist before heading out to make your purchase.

“Have a standby generator, flashlights ready, and make sure all the batteries in it are good. Also, have a first aid kit ready,” Cornejo said.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management also encourages residents to have essential items in their vehicle just incase they’re evacuated.

“Flashlight batteries, to-go-bag with essentials then a multi-tool in case you need to cut something or get into something,” Cornejo said.

Other items residents should have ready is water and non-perishable items.

“Most important, have at least three days of water and nonperishable food in case power does go out and they have the issue a boil water notice,” Cornejo said.

If disaster strikes, hardware stores also have tarps and plastic sheeting to seal any doors or windows.

