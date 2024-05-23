Experts caution safety as beach season opens Friday: Half of all Great Lakes drownings occur in Lake Michigan

For Pam Kaloustian, the opening of beach season in Chicago signifies something special. As an avid swimmer, Kaloustian travels to Oak Street Beach at least once a week every summer to enjoy the water, sun and sights.

“The Park District puts up lane lines that run parallel with the pavement right at Oak Street,” said Kaloustian, 65, of Arlington Heights. “Going around and just being able to see buildings as we take a breath, it’s just unbelievable. It’s breathtaking.”

Kaloustian said nothing compares to open-water swimming.

But even experienced swimmers can run into trouble with unpredictable weather conditions. According to statistics, Lake Michigan is the most dangerous of the Great Lakes for swimming.

As the city gears up to open its beaches Friday, emergency responders and the Chicago Park District caution swimmers to be vigilant.

Dave Benjamin is co-founder and executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. The project tracks drowning statistics across the Great Lakes and reported that 41 of the 85 Great Lakes drownings in 2023 occurred in Lake Michigan.

“Half of all Great Lakes drownings will happen in Lake Michigan, and half of Lake Michigan drownings will happen in the south end of Lake Michigan,” Benjamin said. “Right now, we’re really at the beginning of the season for drownings.”

Benjamin said year to year, weather is the biggest predictor of drownings across the Midwest. The more sunny days, the more beachgoers, and often, the more drownings. But, there are also a number of seasonal hazards that Chicagoans should be aware of, he added.

This Memorial Day weekend, Benjamin said people should keep in mind that the water in Lake Michigan tends to be far colder than the air, especially at the start of the season. Swimmers should not expect temperatures to be similar to a pool, he said.

Chicagoans who travel to the lake this weekend may experience additional weather hazards. According to the National Weather Service, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Friday and after 1 p.m. Sunday, and showers are likely Friday afternoon. Saturday will be sunny, with a high of 69 degrees.

Benjamin added swimmers this weekend should remember they have likely not swum consistently in open water since August, and their endurance and physical fitness levels are likely lower.

“The simplest thing that people could do to stay safe around the water is bring a life jacket to the beach,” Benjamin said. “Make sure it’s properly fitted. If you’re wearing a life jacket in the Great Lakes, you have a 99% survival rate based on the statistics.”

Andrew Walsh, manager of beaches and pools for the Chicago Park District, said people should make sure to pay attention to the flag systems at each beach. If visitors see a yellow flag, they should determine whether to swim based on their personal comfort level, and if they see a red flag, they should stay away from the water, he said.

Walsh also encouraged swimmers not to go into the water alone.

“Sticking with friends, having a buddy system, whether it’s a group of friends or your family, know where everyone is at all times,” Walsh said. “Our lifeguards do everything they can to watch everyone, but they can’t see everyone all the time.”

Walsh added that boaters on Memorial Day weekend should make sure to stay outside the buoy line to ensure safety for swimmers. While boating isn’t in his purview, Walsh added that boaters should be sure not to drive while intoxicated.

In 2023, there were 70 reported boating accidents on Illinois waters, resulting in 12 fatalities and 37 injuries, according to statistics compiled by the Illinois Conservation Police. Of the 12 fatalities, eight who died were not wearing life jackets or vests. This was up from 52 boating accidents with six fatalities in 2022.

Conservation police also endorsed the importance of boaters wearing life jackets.

As temperatures crossed 80 degrees Tuesday morning, the water remained fairly empty as people flocked to the lakefront to sit, walk and bike by the water.

Linda Mueller, who has been a volunteer swim coach on the lake since 2017, said she was excited for the lake to finally open for swimming.

Next week, Mueller will begin running swimming drills –– an activity she loves –– once a week until the first Tuesday in August.

“I think we’re really lucky to have Lake Michigan,” said Mueller, who lives in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. “There’s nothing like when you’re lucky enough to find someone who’s willing to take you out on a boat, just to have nobody around and just to be in cold, deep water on a nice sunny day. Or even just to lay out there in the vastness on your back, on a blanket.”

Walsh encouraged swimmers who might find themselves out in deeper waters this summer not to fight a strong current. Instead, struggling swimmers should yell as loud as they can to get a lifeguard’s attention if they’re swept up, Walsh said.

“And, if you see someone struggling, do not go into the water yourself,” Walsh said. “We have life rings about every 400 yards, so you can throw that to the struggling person. And then you just want to call 911.”

Tuesday morning, the city’s public safety departments gathered for a rescue demonstration in advance of Friday’s beach openings. The offices showed how their departments collaborate to rescue a drowning person or if someone calls 911.

The Coast Guard Station Chicago said its office responds to more than 100 search-and-rescue cases per year.

While Benjamin said it’s important to be aware of these boat and helicopter rescue initiatives, he added swimmers need to remain responsible for their own safety.

If a swimmer starts to struggle, he or she can submerge in less than a minute, Benjamin said. A swimmer underwater for more than 2 minutes, he added, might not make a full recovery. That short timeframe often does not allow enough time for boats and helicopters to identify and travel to a drowning person, according to Benjamin.

“It’s great that they have these capabilities,” Benjamin said. “But it’s a false sense of security for people in the water. We need people to know that they really should be swimming near a lifeguard. They should know where the public rescue equipment is on the beach. They should know where the 911 call boxes are. That’s how you’re going to save your own life.”