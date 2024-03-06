Experts say CA's mail-in ballots have lead to higher voter turnout
For three years, California has been sending every registered voter a ballot in the mail - in which experts say it has led to more people voting.
For three years, California has been sending every registered voter a ballot in the mail - in which experts say it has led to more people voting.
Live results from the Associated Press from North Carolina's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results for the Iowa Democratic caucuses from the Associated Press.
Live election results for the Colorado primaries from the Associated Press.
More than one-third of the total delegates available in both the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries are at stake.
Live results from the Associated Press from Texas's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Alabama's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Oklahoma's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Massachusetts's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
An offshoot of the popular "looksmaxxing" online trend, "starvemaxxing" is getting pushback for its health concerns.
Live results from the Associated Press from California's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Virginia's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Dietitians share the five most common misunderstandings about dairy and milk that they encounter.
Uncertainty over Fed interest rate cuts and the continued strength of tech stocks has brought caution to the market.
Here’s your go-to guide with everything you need to know about COVID-19, including new guidelines and recommendations for booster shots.
Google today took aim at the SEO industry, which has gamified search rankings to destroy the value of Google Search results. Often, consumers' web searches for product recommendations, reviews, deals, and discounts return low-quality or spammy websites that don't deliver the expert reviews or useful promotions they promise, despite their high ranking. On Tuesday, Google announced a search quality update that will specifically focus on improving the search quality ranking of websites and will update Google Search's spam policies.
The Cybertruck has a long waiting list, leading some sellers to push their prices into the stratosphere (and risk Tesla's $50,000 penalty clause).
The Seahawks are releasing the veteran safeties to reportedly save $27.5 million in salary cap space.
Sonny Gray signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Cardinals in November.
During Target’s investor event on Tuesday, the retail giant announced it is launching a paid membership program, Target Circle 360, on April 7 to compete with rivals Amazon and Walmart. The same-day delivery is provided by Target's delivery service Shipt, which the company acquired in 2017. Target Circle 360 acts as the paid version of its free loyalty program Target Circle, which has existed since 2019.
Boston has an eight-game lead over Milwaukee in the East.