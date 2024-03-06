Experts say CA's mail-in ballots have lead to higher voter turnout

TechCrunch

Google today took aim at the SEO industry, which has gamified search rankings to destroy the value of Google Search results. Often, consumers' web searches for product recommendations, reviews, deals, and discounts return low-quality or spammy websites that don't deliver the expert reviews or useful promotions they promise, despite their high ranking. On Tuesday, Google announced a search quality update that will specifically focus on improving the search quality ranking of websites and will update Google Search's spam policies.