Expert on importance of dog training amid recent deadly attacks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Having a dog could be one of life’s greatest gifts, but proper training could prevent deadly encounters, training that experts say begins with owners being aware of their responsibilities if they decide to bring a dog home.

Following the arrest of a woman for violating Alabama’s dangerous dog law that led to the death of a 2-year-old, we’re revisiting the conversation surrounding the importance of dog training and safety.

Swimming safety tips for the Summer

Dog training expert Dale Buchanan explained the five foundational components of the dog training process.

“Plenty of exercise, mental stimulation, enrichment, socialization, and play we incorporate the dog training commands such as sit, down, stay, and come into those components,” Buchanan said.

Recently, there’s been multiple deadly dog attacks in North Alabama including a child who was killed in Madison County.

Buchanan trains dogs throughout the Tennessee Valley for a living. Those deadly encounters are why he says owners should remain aware of keeping a close eye on their dogs at all times.

Elderly tenants suffer with no air condition at Huntsville apartment complex

Growling and barking for example could be two early signs of behavior changes along with certain body language like snarling and showing their teeth.

“Stress and anxiety, those are going to be two precursors to dog aggression and also fear,” Buchanan said. “If the dog shows signs of any of those three, then you can be sure that their aggression could come after that.”

Buchanan says dogs are like children who always need to be looked after and require a great deal of responsibility and attention.

“They have to have the time to put into the dog,” Buchanan said. “If they’re working 12 hours a day and they’re leaving the dog at home or in the back yard, that’s not good. If somebody gets a dog and they don’t have time to put into raising the dog, the dog will surely develop behavior problems.”

Melissa Phillips, 55, is now behind bars after being charged in connection to that dog attack in New Hope that killed a child.

As a reminder, dog owners could be held accountable for violating ‘Emily’s Law’ legislation passed in 2018 to prevent deadly dog encounters.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.