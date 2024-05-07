Experiencing flooding? See if one of these stormwater projects is in your neighborhood

Flooded roadways and neighborhood yards are a familiar site across Springfield when spring weather brings heavy rainfall. But city leaders aim to improve stormwater infrastructure — and minimize the potential for pooling water — through several project funded by the state's allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The city applied to receive the ARPA funds through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources back in 2022. Chris Dunnaway, the city's principal engineer, said 14 Springfield projects were selected for funding. City Council accepted the one-time ARPA funds for four of these, totaling more than $8.5 million for stormwater projects, at Monday night's meeting.

Here is where the improvements are coming:

Flash flooding temporarily overtook parts of Phelps Grove Park on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

Catalpa Street and Lone Pine Avenue

The project: Excavation of roughly 5.5 acre-feet that will increase water storage by almost 20% within the sinkhole flood area located northeast of the intersection. In addition, more than 800 feet of large-diameter stormwater pipe will be installed for a new underground stormwater system along Lone Pine Avenue and Cedar Lane.

Additional benefits: The project will eliminate the old gabion basket ditch along Lone Pine and Cedar that Dunnaway said is not only an eyesore but difficult to maintain and lacks capacity. New sidewalk will be installed along Catalpa and additional trees will be planted to create a more park-like space in the neighborhood, Dunnaway said.

Funding: $734,000 in ARPA funds. Matching funds will be provided from the 1/4-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax.

Timeline: Construction is estimated to begin anywhere from this fall to early next year to give contractors flexibility at a time when they receive a high volume of projects.

Loren Street and Karla Avenue

The project: Installation of more than 2,500 feet of new underground stormwater system along Karla Avenue, Catalpa Street and Meadowview Avenue.

Funding: $838,000 in ARPA funds and an additional $425,000 from fund balance reserves of the 1/4-cent sales tax.

Timeline: Construction would again start either this fall or early next year.

Glenwood Park

The project: Excavation of the current Glenwood Regional Detention near the intersection of Cedarbrook Avenue and Chestnut Expressway that will provide approximately 25 acre-feet of stormwater storage volume over the current 3 acre-feet of storage. Improvements along East Rockhurst Street include 2,000 linear feet of new stormwater pipes and about 2,600 linear feet of new sanitary sewer pipes.

Additional benefits: Improvements at Glenwood Park including ADA accessibility additions to the playground equipment and green infrastructure and native plantings for water quality in the detention basin.

Funding: $2,024,755 in ARPA funds and $850,000 from fund balance reserves of the 1/4-cent sales tax.

More: Consultant's report says Springfield must spend millions more to maintain infrastructure

Jordan Creek

This ARPA allocation technically covers two projects that will be completed concurrently due to their proximity.

Both the Renew Jordan Creek-Main to Boonville Project and the Jordan Creek Box Culvert-Phelps and Boonville Project, will include the construction of large box culvert segments. In particular, the Main to Boonville Project will construct box culverts at North Boonville Avenue and beneath the railroad tracks and include sanitary sewer improvements as well. The Phelps and Boonville Project is also known as the IDEA Commons Project. These projects will contribute to eventually pulling surrounding downtown businesses out of the current floodplain.

Funding: $5 million of ARPA funds, $2.86 million of 1/4-cent sales tax toward Phelps and Boonville Project and $4 million of Environmental Services Enterprise Funds toward Main to Boonville Project.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Have feedback, tips or story ideas? Contact her at mmieze@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: See which Springfield streets were selected for flooding mitigation