Experienced Alaskan climbers presumed dead

(Reuters) - Two experienced mountain climbers were presumed dead on an Alaskan mountaintop after ropes matching their gear were found in a crevasse after they were missing for a week, authorities said.

The climbers, George "Ryan" Johnson, 34, of Juneau, Alaska, and Marc-Andre Leclerc, 25, of Squamish, British Columbia, failed to return on March 7 from a climb up the north face of Alaska's Mendenhall Tower, according to Alaska State Troopers.

But because of where their gear was found, including ropes tethering down to a crevasse, the two climbers are presumed dead, an official police statement said on Wednesday.

"Due to continuing significant avalanche danger and safety hazards, recovery efforts are not feasible at this time," the statement read.

The mountain rises nearly 7,000 feet and is about 12 miles north of Juneau. Climbing Magazine and other media reported that both men were gifted, award-winning climbers.





