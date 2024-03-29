Experience the phenomenon of a solar eclipse April 8 with these eclectic events in Illinois

While Peoria and the surrounding area isn't in the path of totality for the solar eclipse April 8, there are ample places where you can get a partial look of the unique phenomenon.

From a beautiful view of the riverfront, to experiencing the eclipse from nature, to having a drink or two to support a good cause, here's a look at some eclipse-related events across the Tri-County area:

View the eclipse at the Peoria Riverfront Museum

The Dome Planetarium at the Peoria Riverfront Museum will be hosting a solar eclipse watch party from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on the Sun Plaza outside the building.

Admission is free. Eclipse glasses are available at the museum store for $4. People are asked to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket, and food will be available from local food trucks and the museum's concession stand.

The museum will provide solar telescopes for a unique view of the event, with activities set up for people of all ages on the Sun Plaza.

Watch the eclipse from an Illinois state park

The area's state parks will provide strong views of the partial eclipse, even if it doesn't last quite as long as the full event down in southern Illinois.

For instance, places like the Banner Marsh and Rice Lake State Fish and Wildlife areas near Canton, the Powerton Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area near Manito, Jubilee College State Park near Brimfield and the Woodford State Fish and Wildlife Area near Low Point all will be within the partial eclipse area.

Chillicothe Public Library eclipse viewing

The Chillicothe Public Library will host an eclipse viewing event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, with free admission.

The library plans to provide special eclipse glasses while supplies last and will also have a pinhole viewer available for those seeking a unique look at the phenomenon. For those inside the library, a live stream from NASA will provide insight on the events.

People can also pick up the special glasses even if they don't attend the library event to view the eclipse from wherever they are.

In addition, the library will host Eclipse Euphoria April 2 at 6 p.m., with Dome Planetarium Director Renae Kerrigan talking about the eclipse and how to observe it safely.

Alpha Park Public Library in Bartonville

Alpha Park Public Library will host a solar eclipse party starting at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, with music and crafts provided alongside views of the phenomenon.

Registration is required for the event and for the eclipse glasses that will be provided. All ages are welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult and must be registered individually for the eclipse glasses.

Fundraiser in Peoria for the Sun Foundation

The Sun Foundation will celebrate 50 years of helping provide opportunities for young people to explore science and art with an eclipse viewing fundraiser Monday, April 8, from 12 p.m. 4 p.m. at Black Band Distillery in the Warehouse District.

Tickets are $49 and will include lunch and special eclipse viewing glasses. Children under the age of six will be admitted for free.

All proceeds will go toward the Sun Foundation's operating costs for programs that help teach children STEM and STEAM skills along with environmental awareness.

With a glass of wine at the Mackinaw Valley Vineyard

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard will host an eclipse viewing parting from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 8.

Admission is free, and a limited supply of eclipse viewing glasses will be made available. The winery recommends that people bring their own glasses and will have wine tasting and snacks available during the event.

Live music will also be performed from 1 p.m. 4 p.m. during the event, with a special eclipse theme for each song.

View the eclipse from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago

The famed Adler Planetarium, 1300 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago, will host a free outdoor "eclipse encounter" event on March 8. Attendees will be encouraged to walk around and observe the sky during the eclipse. Tickets are not required for the free, outdoor event, which is dependent on weather.

Southern Illinois University eclipse events in Carbondale

Southern Illinois University will host a series of events April 5-8. The main event is a public viewing party at Saluki Stadium. Doors open at 11 a.m., and tickets can be purchased in advance. Adler Planetarium's Michelle Nichols will serve as host and guide. There will also be indoor viewing, presentations, an arts fair, and an area dedicated to eclipse science.

