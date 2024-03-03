Experience nature's wonders with these beautiful photos for World Wildlife Day
Alexa Juliana Ard, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Today is World Wildlife Day — a dedicated time for celebrating wild animals and plants which can be observed by getting outside or taking time to appreciate photos of beautiful scenes in nature, to name a few ways.
What is World Wildlife Day?
At the 68th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Dec. 20, 2013, the United Nations World Wildlife Day was established to take place annually on March 3 to recognize the unique roles and contributions of wildlife to people and the planet.
This year’s World Wildlife Day theme explores digital innovation in wildlife conservation.
“Advanced tracking systems, real-time data analytics and artificial intelligence-driven solutions are empowering conservationists with unprecedented tools to help identify, monitor, track and ultimately preserve our wildlife,” said CITES Secretary-General, Ivonne Higuero, in a message for World Wildlife Day. “However, as we leverage our growing technological capacities, we must also revitalize our commitments to sustainable development.”
Experience nature's wonders through these beautiful photos in honor of World Wildlife Day.
