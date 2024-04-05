What to do if you experience earthquake aftershocks

The New York metro area experienced a 4.8 earthquake Friday morning around 10:20 a.m. but the event may not be over just yet. Here's what to do if you feel the aftershocks of an earthquake in your area.

The U.S. Geological Survey defines aftershocks as "smaller earthquakes that occur within the same general area during the days to years following a larger event, or 'mainshock.'"

Aftershocks typically occur near the epicenter of an earthquake and happen when fault lines readjust along the portion of the fault that shifted during the mainshock.

The U.S. Geological Survey said aftershocks could last days to weeks, or even years after a mainshock, depending on the size of the earthquake.

What to do if you feel an earthquake aftershock

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security offers some tips to stay safe if aftershocks occur:

Be ready to drop, cover and hold on : Drop down to your hands and knees and hold onto something sturdy. If you use a wheelchair or a walker, make sure the wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops. Cover your head and neck with your arms. If there is a desk or table nearby, crawl under it for shelter or crawl next to an interior wall away from windows.

If you are in a damaged building, go outside and quickly move away from it. Do not enter damaged buildings.

If you find yourself trapped in a damaged building, send a text or bang on a pipe or wall. Cover your mouth or shirt for protection.

In some cases, earthquakes can cause tsunamis near the coast. If you notice signs of a tsunami or receive official government warnings, evacuate immediately. Get to higher ground or as far inland as possible.

Check your home's walls, floors, doors, windows and staircases for damage. If you see structural damage, you may need to relocate to find other shelter.

Check gas, electrical and water lines for damage. If you smell gas or see a broken line, shut off the main valve from outside. Do not use matches, lighters, appliances or light switches until you are sure there are no gas leaks. Sparks from electrical switches could cause an explosion.

The USGS said aftershocks in this earthquake could occur up to 48 hours after the mainshock.

