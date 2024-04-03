Expensive mistake: ODOT cameras capture man stranded in high water atop his Maserati

A man and his Maserati appear stranded in flood waters near the Interstate 270 and State Route 23 interchange in Columbus. The Ohio Department of Transportation says the man was rescued without harm.

A man made an expensive mistake Wednesday morning on Columbus' South Side.

The Ohio Department of Transportation publish a photo its cameras captured a man who drove around barricades placed on the road at the Interstate 270 and State Route 23 interchange.

A short time later, the man — and what appears to be his Maserati — got stuck in high water.

ODOT cameras captured the man around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, sitting on top of his vehicle, surrounded by rising waters. The man was rescued without harm, ODOT said.

There's no word on how extensive the damage was to the man's vehicle.

Multiple roads remain closed across central Ohio because of high water. The region saw more than two inches of rainfall on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said, prompting river flood warnings for the Scioto River.

The city of Columbus assembled the city's flood wall on Interstate 71 near Greenlawn Avenue. The flood wall remained in place as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

