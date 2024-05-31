'I was expecting that verdict': Local reaction to Trump's historic conviction on 34 felony counts

May 31—Several Dalton area residents said Friday they were disappointed but not surprised that a New York City jury found Donald Trump guilty of 34 counts for falsifying business records in order to conceal hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had sex with Trump, in a scheme to influence the 2016 election.

Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes when the verdict was read on Thursday. Trump is expected to appeal the verdict, and a sentencing hearing is set for July 11.

"I was expecting that verdict," said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners member Greg Jones. "This trial has been a big joke."

Other Dalton residents expressed similar sentiments.

"You've got a prosecutor who campaigned on a promise to get Trump," Dalton resident Bill Ashley, referring to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Bragg's predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., began proceedings against Trump in 2019 and a criminal investigation was launched into Trump in May 2021. Bragg was elected that November and took office in 2022. Bragg said during his campaign that he would continue with Vance's investigation and hold Trump "accountable by following the facts where they go."

"From what I've read, the charges would normally be be misdemeanors, but he got them upgraded to felonies by saying the records were done to support another crime," Ashley said. "What crime? That was never clear. and then he took the case to a jury drawn from residents of an area that's really hostile to Trump."

Prosecutors argued that the alleged hush money payments to Daniels were made in an attempt to influence the 2016 election by unlawful means.

Jones, a Republican, said he doesn't believe Trump could have gotten a fair trial in New York City.

State Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, agreed.

"I figure there would be a guilty verdict just based on where the trial was taking place," he said.

How will the verdict affect that presidential race between Trump and President Joe Biden? Jones and Ridley say it could actually help Trump.

"I think a lot of people think this is unjust and are going to be fired up about it," Ridley said.

Dalton resident Richard Carnes may be one of those people who is fired up.

"I didn't vote for Trump in three primaries and two general elections," he said. "But I'll probably vote for him this time. I'm not lawyer, and I'm just going by what I see on the news. It looks like to me there may be something to what's going on in Miami, but this and the stuff in Atlanta seems purely political, just a way to hurt him in the election."

Trump has been charged in federal court in Miami with mishandling classified documents.

In Atlanta, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has charged Trump under the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute, claiming he and other defendants tried to unlawfully change the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Georgia, which Trump lost.

Trump has also been charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempting to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Dalton resident Julie Portz said the verdict on Thursday hasn't changed her mind about Trump, but she's watching these other cases.

"I've voted for Trump before," she said. "Right now, I plan to vote for him again. I think (the trial in New York City) was all politics. But I'm going to keep an open mind about these others and see what happens."