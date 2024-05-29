Expected plea deal for former Avon Police Chief Joseph Geer derailed, for now

Former Avon Police Chief Joseph Geer heads into Federal Court with his wife, Shannon.

A plea deal involving the former police chief in the Town of Avon was expected this week, but instead ended up with prosecutors and the defense trying to see if it can be salvaged.

Former Chief Joseph Geer was in federal court Tuesday for an expected plea, but the specifics of the agreement became an issue as the proceeding continued. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford, seeing the lack of alignment with what prosecution and defense thought the agreement was, did not accept the plea.

Geer also worked as a school resource officer for the Avon Central School District, and that role has led to allegations of misuse of public funds.

WROC-TV (Channel 8) reported that Geer said in court that he would leave the school district job to fulfill duties as the chief of police. Apparently, these claims triggered the questions about the foundation of the plea.

Geer has yet to be charged.

It's not uncommon for the initial unveiling of a criminal charge to be concomitant with a plea agreement.

When announcing Geer's resignation earlier this year, Avon Mayor Robert Hayes said the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office were investigating Geer's "scheduling and time reporting" in his capacity as a school resource officer for the Avon Central School District.

News of that investigation first broke in March, when Geer was placed on an unpaid suspension.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Joseph Geer, former Avon Police Chief, plea deal derailed for now