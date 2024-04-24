Expect warmer-than-normal May-July in metro Detroit, National Weather Service predicts

Cruel summer?

Well, it’ll be a hotter than normal one anyway and not because of a "bad boy."

The longer-term seasonal outlook — May, June, July — for Michigan shows a 50%-60% chance that temperatures will be higher than average, with equal chances of above or below normal rainfall, about 3½ inches each month.

Of course, the National Weather Service has a difficult enough time predicting weather a few days out.

So it’s hard to say how reliable a forecast a few months out is.

In the near term, however, those preparing for NFL draft events, should know the weather service is predicting a light rain and drizzle Wednesday morning in metro Detroit, with a freeze warning overnight. Lows are forecasted to be in the mid-20s.

That’s followed by a warming trend, with the temperature rising a few degrees each day.

As for rain, it should dry out Thursday, with a slight chance of precipitation again Friday night.

There could be some showers Saturday, but it also might turn out just to be a cloudy, windy day.

Sunday, there’s a chance of rain, but it likely will remain north of Detroit.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Summer forecast: Expect a hotter May, June, July in metro Detroit