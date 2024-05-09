Expect warm, sunny skies around Kern, hot temperatures to last into the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An atmospheric disturbance should provide enough lift for thunderstorm development over the Sierra Nevada and part of the Kern County mountains and desert Friday afternoon.

A few of these thunderstorms could be strong. The primary thunderstorm hazards will be dangerous cloud to ground lightning strikes, small hail, wind gusts near 45 mph, and localized flooding.

A cyclone aloft over the Eastern Pacific Ocean will approach the coast of Southern California Monday. The atmospheric impulse may provide enough lift for thunderstorm formation over the Sierra Nevada both Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.