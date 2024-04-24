Expect traffic headaches around this busy Dallas-Fort Worth highway tonight. Here’s why

Several lanes of traffic will be closed Wednesday evening near North East Mall in Hurst.

The closures and construction are part of the North Tarrant Express Capacity Improvements Project, according to TEXpress.

Covering a 10-mile section of Interstate 820, State Highway 121 and State Highway 183, the project spans six cities and consists of roadway improvements. Additionally, the project is adding a general purpose lane along Loop 820 and a TEXpress lane in each direction along State Highway 121 and State Highway 183.

TEXpress announced the following closures will be in effect from 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to 5:30 a.m. Thursday:

Reduced to one lane: Interstate 820, State Highway 121 and State Highway 183 eastbound lanes from David Boulevard to Precinct Line Road.

Lanes closed: State Highway 121 and State Highway 183 TEXpress eastbound lanes from Texas Boulevard 26 to Bedford Euless Road.

Lanes closed: Direct connector from northbound Interstate 820 to State Highway 121 and State Highway 183 TEXpress lanes.

Lane closed: Left lane of direct connector from northbound Interstate 820 to State Highway 121 and State Highway 183 eastbound lanes. One lane of direct connector will remain open.