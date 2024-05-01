Expect traffic delays on Route 202 through Somerset County for months, DOT says

Route 202 is expected to have overnight lane closures in both directions over the next several months from Chubb Way in Branchburg to Interstate 287 in Bedminster as a pavement preservation project begins.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, until 6 a.m. Thursday, May 2, and continuing nightly Monday through Friday at the same times through this summer, a single lane on Route 202 northbound and southbound are scheduled to be closed along this stretch of the highway, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The lane closures are necessary for milling and paving. Construction is expected to begin in the right lane and move to the left lane as work advances. At least one lane and access to all ramps will be maintained. Later in the project when the ramps will be repaved, motorists should follow the signed detours. Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution, and expect delays while driving through the work zone, the DOT said.

This work is part of the $8.5 million federally funded project that will improve pavement conditions on approximately 10 miles of Route 202 between Chubb Way in Branchburg and I-287 in Bedminster. This project will include milling and paving the ramps within the project limits, reconstructing curbs and sidewalks to comply with ADA standards, and upgrading traffic signals and lightening. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ traffic delays expected on Route 202 in Somerset County for months