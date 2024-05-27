Expect traffic delays, DUI enforcement on Memorial Day

DENVER (KDVR) — AAA is projecting that 43 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend, with 38 million choosing to travel by car.

With increased travelers, AAA is also expecting traffic delays across Colorado, with the drive from Denver to Fort Collins taking 56% longer than usual.

FOX31 spoke to tourists from across the nation enjoying the beautiful mountain scenery. Some are choosing to leave a day early in order to beat expected traffic delays.

“It’s not as bad as yesterday or (as) tomorrow will be,” said one tourist from Grand Junction.

Travel experts advise parents to pack extra supplies for kids.

“We pack lots of snacks,” said one mother visiting from Louisville, Kentucky.

The Colorado Department of Transportation told FOX31 that deadly accidents in Colorado increase by 30 percent over the summer, so everyone should drive responsibly.

Last summer, 91 people lost their lives during one month, marking the highest number of traffic deaths ever recorded in a single month in the state.

Expect sobriety checkpoints and extra patrols. Through June 5th CDOT will support the Colorado State Patrol and 72 local law enforcement agencies for the 21-day “The Heat Is On” Memorial Day DUI enforcement period.

There were 479 reported DUI arrests over last year’s Memorial Day weekend enforcement period, according to CSP.

CSP is also reminding drivers that alcohol impairs the ability to concentrate while driving and increases the risk of a crash, and that ‘buzzed’ driving is drunk driving and can result in a DUI.

