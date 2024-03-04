What should you expect on Super Tuesday? Polls give a strong prediction

Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the year for the presidential primaries, is set to take place on March 5.

Sixteen states will host one or both Republican and Democratic nominating contests for president.

They are: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Alaska will also only host its Republican primary, while Iowa will close out its Democratic primary process.

But, with both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump polling far ahead of their respective challengers, the day is likely to draw to a close with few surprises.

Here’s an overview of where the candidates stand in seven of the 16 states where recent polling has been done.

Alabama

Trump — the far and away favorite to win the GOP nomination — is leagues ahead of Nikki Haley, his sole major rival, in the Yellowhammer State, according to recent polling.

The vast majority of Republican voters in the state, 76%, support the former president, while only 16% back Haley, per a survey commissioned by Gray Television and Alabama Daily News. The poll, conducted in late January, sampled 515 likely GOP voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

No recent polls have questioned Alabama voters about the Democratic primary candidates.

California

In the Golden State, 75% of likely Republican primary voters plan to back Trump, while 17% intend to support Haley and 9% remain undecided, according to an Emerson College poll released Feb. 29.

Biden holds a similarly sizable advantage, receiving the backing of 80% of likely Democratic voters compared to 6% who back Rep. Dean Phillips and 14% who are undecided.

The poll, conducted in late February, sampled 1,000 likely voters and people who already voted, and it has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Maine

A large majority of likely GOP voters, 77%, support Trump in the Pine Tree State, while 19% back Haley, according to a University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll conducted between Feb. 15 and 19.

Similarly, 75% of likely Democratic voters plan to vote for Biden, while only 3% said they’d vote for Phillips and 10% said they’d vote for someone else.

The poll sampled 824 state residents and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

Massachusetts

Trump holds a smaller, but still large lead over Haley in Massachusetts, according to recent polling. A majority of likely GOP voters, 55%, support the former president, while 38% back Haley, according to a February poll from Suffolk University.

Similarly, Biden was backed by 70% of likely Democratic primary voters, while 6% backed Phillips and 18% were undecided.

The poll, conducted between Feb. 2 and 5, surveyed 1,000 registered voters in the state and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

North Carolina

The majority of likely GOP voters, 69%, support Trump in the Tar Heel State, compared to 24% who back Haley, per a poll from the High Point University Survey Research Center.

Biden, who has no opposition on the ballot, was backed by 87% of likely Democratic voters.

The poll, conducted between Feb. 16 and 23, surveyed 1,215 state residents.

Texas

Trump is backed by 75% of likely Republican voters in Texas, while Haley is supported by 17%, according to a poll from the University of Texas at Tyler Center for Opinion Research.

Biden is supported by 74% of likely Democratic voters in the state, while Phillips is backed by 10%, according to the poll.

The poll sampled 1,167 registered voters between Feb. 18 and 26.

Virginia

Similarly, Trump is supported by 75% of likely GOP voters in the Old Dominion State, while 15% back Haley, according to a poll from the Roanoke College Institute for Policy and Opinion Research.

The poll, conducted between Feb. 11 and 19, sampled 703 state residents and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6 percentage points.

No recent polling has been done in the state on the Democratic primary candidates, according to FiveThirtyEight.

