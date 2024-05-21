Expect to slow down on K-254 in June

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews will be remarking the pavement on Kansas Highway 254 between the Sedgwick and Butler County line.

The work will begin starting on June 3. During remarking, lanes will be reduced to one lane in both directions, with alternating lane closures.

Drivers will need to slow down in the work zones. The pavement remarking will be done during daylight hours, with lanes opening back up each night.

Cillessen and Sons Inc., of Kechi, is the primary contractor for the $687,620 project. Work is expected to be completed by mid-August.

To view current road construction projects underway across the state, visit KanDrive.gov.

