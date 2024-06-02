Expect to see low-flying helicopters this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you see any low-flying helicopters hovering over mid-Michigan this week, don’t be alarmed or run into your bunker–it’s only ITC Holdings, conducting an inspection.

ITC, a Novi-based electricity transmission company, is running inspections this month all around the Lower Peninsula on its high-voltage transmission structures, lines and equipment.

“The helicopters will be flying lower than usual near the transmission lines during these inspections, which is no cause for concern for area residents,” ITC officials said in a news release.

From June 3-10, and weather permitting, the company expects to be doing inspections in Ingham, Livingston and other Michigan counties.

From June 11-14, they should be doing inspections in Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Washtenaw and other Michigan counties.

From June 17-20, they’ll be inspecting in Clinton, Ionia and other Michigan counties.

The intention of the helicopter patrols is to provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system operated by ITC Transmission and Michigan Electric Transmission Company, which are part of ITC Holdings.

Helicopter crews will be checking for vegetation hazards around the transmission lines, as well as worn or damaged equipment.

