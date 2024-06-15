Expect restrictions on US 60 north of Globe through August. What drivers should know

Roadway renovation will restrict the U.S. 60 north of Globe for more than a month, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Starting June 17, ADOT would institute lane restrictions and delays for drivers on U.S. 60 starting at mile marker 278 (about 20 miles north of Globe), with the restricted area extending for 8 miles north to mile marker 286 (the Seneca Lake Recreation Area).

The restrictions will be in effect Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Fridays from 6 a.m. to noon.

Drivers should expect ADOT flaggers to stop traffic and guide travelers through the construction area.

The project will involve removing and replacing the first layer of the pavement before applying a new seal over the asphalt.

The renovation was expected to last through August, according to ADOT.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: US 60 north of Globe to see months long renovation. What to know