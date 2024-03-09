Expect rain in Phoenix area on Friday night, followed by clear skies on Saturday

Metro Phoenix can anticipate a wet and rainy Friday evening, though the weather is expected to dry up by Saturday morning, bringing with it clear skies.

Austin Jamison, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Phoenix, forecast thunderstorms across the Valley on Friday evening, with a decreasing trend in storm activity as the night advanced.

"We have strong thunderstorms over the West Valley mainly west of I-17. One of them is strong with a significant weather warning in effect until 7:30 p.m.," Jamison said.

Based on the radar from the weather service in Phoenix, the rain was anticipated to be accompanied by small hail along with thunderstorms and gusty winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph west of Interstate 17.

According to the weather service, the rain won't last too long. "There are scattered showers and isolated showers in Phoenix area this evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight," Jamison added.

Jamison said that Friday night, people should anticipate scattered showers under a partly cloudy sky. By morning, the sky was expected to clear, with showers becoming isolated to central Arizona and moving out of the Phoenix area.

According to Jamison, Friday evening in Phoenix would have a low of 52 degrees before the city heats up on Saturday with a high expected of 77 and the low in the low-to-mid-70s.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Expect rain in Phoenix area on Friday night, clear skies on Saturday