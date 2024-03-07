Expect rain all day on Friday in Milwaukee, the National Weather Service says

The Hoan Bridge is is seen through a rainy windshield in Milwaukee on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.

If you haven't already gotten out your umbrella for the season, now might be a good time.

Milwaukee and most of southern Wisconsin are likely to see rain all day Friday into early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are expected to begin Friday morning between 3 and 9 a.m., and peak rainfall is forecasted to come down between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

"There is a high probability of seeing 0.5 inches or higher of rainfall across most of the area, with lower probabilities of seeing one inch or higher," NWS writes. The forecast shows a 75% probability that Milwaukee will receive 0.5 inches of rain and a 34% probability the city will receive one inch.

There is a possibility of light snow or a rain-snow mix Friday night into Saturday morning. The weather service says this will have, at most, "minimal impacts" but reminds drivers to "slow down" if traversing wet roads during this time.

Precipitation is forecasted to end between 3 and 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Milwaukeeans can expect a partly sunny but breezy day Saturday afternoon, with a high near 45 degrees and "a north wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph," NWS says.

A woman walks with her umbrella over the bridge to the Milwaukee Art Museum, April 20, 2023.

Friday and Saturday will see temperatures close to normal for this time of year. Average high and low temperatures for March 8 and 9 in Milwaukee are 42 degrees and about 27 degrees, respectively, according to Wisconsin State Climatology Office data.

Friday is expected to see a high of 44 and a low of 35, while Saturday's forecast features a high of 45 and a nighttime low of 27.

On Sunday, when Milwaukeeans set their clocks to "spring forward" for the return of daylight saving time, sunny weather with a high of 46 degrees and a low of 29 is expected.

Temperatures return to above average Monday with a high of 54 in the forecast.

