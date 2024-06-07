What to expect from Pueblo gas prices as Colorado adopts reformulated gasoline

While a new formula for gasoline may slightly drive up prices this summer, experts say they do not expect a drastic shift.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, parts of the state of Colorado are in "severe violation" of the Clean Air Act's ozone limits. As a result, gas stations in the Denver metro area and North Front Range are now required by the federal government to sell "reformulated" gas during the summer. The requirement became effective June 1.

What is reformulated gasoline?

Reformulated gasoline (RFG) is blended to "burn more cleanly than conventional gasoline in order to reduce smog-forming and toxic pollutants in the air we breathe by regulating the vapor pressure of gasoline sold," Virva Aryan, a spokesperson for the EPA's Region 8, said in an emailed statement to the Chieftain.

"These additional regulations reduce gasoline emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC) that are another major contributor to ground-level ozone, or smog," she said. "RFG is required in cities with high smog levels and is optional elsewhere. About 25 percent of gasoline sold in the U.S. is reformulated. The air quality benefits RFG has achieved represent a significant part of the country's smog reduction strategy."

Aryan said that modeling indicates the cleaner gasoline will eliminate more than 260 tons of ozone-forming pollution along the front range, including more than 210 tons of volatile organic compounds and 50 tons of nitrogen oxides.

Will Colorado gas prices increase?

The EPA believes that the new gas will have minimal impact on the price of gas in Colorado.

"EPA’s ongoing, data-driven assessment of current market conditions shows that fuel suppliers to the Denver Metro/North Front Range market have made the necessary preparations — following years of lead time — to deliver RFG in a cost-effective way," Aryan said. "This analysis indicates a fuel supply consistent with historic market demand and estimates that the potential cost increase will be between three to five cents per gallon."

Why Colorado's governor is protesting the requirement

Despite the EPA's assurances, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stated in a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan that out of 10 scenarios explored by contracted company Energy Analysts International Inc. — an energy consulting and product development firm based in Denver — nine resulted in fuel shortfalls caused by the lack of a pipeline, with "only one facility prepared to serve our market which had traditionally only met a third of our total demand," according to a copy of Polis' letter obtained by the Chieftain.

"The one scenario where fuel demands were met was identified as the lowest probability scenario with the highest associated cost for Colorado residents," Polis stated in the letter. "The EAI study further concludes that the implementation of the RFG sale mandate would result in a 60 cent per gallon premium that would be borne by Colorado residents and most impactful to disproportionately impacted communities. This is 20 times the cost that EPA projected in their letter to me September 2022."

Polis emphasized that Colorado has taken its own measures to provide for clean air and less emissions.

"Unlike the onerous and counterproductive impacts of RFG, Colorado is focused on reducing mobile source emissions and accelerating the adoption of clean vehicles by implementing the low and zero emission vehicle (ZEV) standards for cars and trucks," Polis said. "The Colorado Clean Cars (CCC) rule will require 82% of new light-duty vehicle sales to be zero emissions by 2032. Colorado’s Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) rule will require 40%-75% of new medium and heavy-duty vehicle sales be zero emissions by 2035. Another component of this rule is the Low Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) Truck rule that sets more stringent emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles."

In the letter, the governor stated that the Colorado Department of Health and Environment also estimated that RFG would not have a large impact on air quality, with a maximum benefit of 0.1 parts per billion decrease in ozone concentrations in the Denver metro area, with no benefit anticipated in areas of the North Front Range that "historically measured some of the region's highest ozone concentrations."

In conclusion, Polis asked the EPA for a waiver exception for the RFG requirement. However, the request has not been granted.

What to expect from Pueblo gas prices this summer

Skyler McKinley, Pueblo native and representative for AAA Colorado, said he anticipates that while RFG is more expensive to produce, store, and shift, he does not believe the reformulated gas will cause a major spike to the tune of 60 or 70 cents a gallon, as predicted by the governor.

McKinley clarified that Pueblo is not in the most severe "non-attainment area" where motorists are required to fill their tanks with RFG. However, due to the nature of supply lines into Colorado, southern Colorado service stations may nonetheless be forced to buy it, he speculated.

"Generally, I would say most vehicles in the state will end up using RFG, just as a function of the market, which means you're paying extra even though you're not in the severe non-attainment zone," McKinley said.

However, McKinley pointed out that Colorado gas prices, as of now, are still lower than the national average. As of Wednesday, the Colorado average gas price was $3.29 a gallon, with Pueblo just under one cent higher at $3.39, according to AAA gas prices. The national average, as of Wednesday, was $3.50 cents a gallon. This is despite Colorado recently experiencing a 16-cent surge, on average, in May. McKinley said he believes that upward pressure may raise prices to match the national average in the coming weeks, but not much beyond.

McKinley also emphasized that gas prices are "very complex," with a variety of factors that could influence price — from changes in the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East or Ukraine, supply chain interruptions, potential production cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), or a bad hurricane season affecting oil production in the Gulf Coast.

"I don't want folks to see prices increasing and say, this is all because of the big, bad EPA — that's not the case," he said. "It's all of the factors that go into gas prices."

