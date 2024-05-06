What to expect from Pueblo, Colorado weather this summer, according to the Farmer's Almanac

As the days get longer and warmer, many Coloradans may long for swimming, barbequing, and hiking beneath a warm summer sun.

According to Farmer's Almanac, summer this year will begin with a full "strawberry" moon, so named, according to the almanac, because wild strawberries reach peak ripeness for harvesting in June.

Colorado is expected to see "warm, seasonally stormy" weather this summer, according to the Farmer's Almanac's 2024 predictions. In other words, Colorado should be set for a fairly average summer.

The beginning of summer is defined by two separate calendars — the astronomical and meteorological calendars, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

Theastronomical start date is based on the position of the sun in relation to the Earth. The meteorological start date is based on our 12-month civil calendar and the annual temperature cycle.

In astronomical terms, summer begins on the Summer Solstice — this year, June 20 — and will end on the Fall Equinox, which will take place on Sept. 22 this year.

According to the meteorological calendar, summer begins on June 1 and ends on Sept. 1.

What are considered 'average' temperatures in Pueblo over the summer?

In Pueblo, summer temperatures frequently reach the mid-80s to upper 90s, although average daily temperatures are mostly in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Steel City temperature averages by month are as follows:

June — 71.8 degrees

July — 77.2 degrees

August — 74.8 degrees

September — 66.6 degrees

Historically, Pueblo sees some very hot days in the summer months. The area's average monthly maximum temperatures are as follows:

June — 88.6 degrees

July — 93.4 degrees

August — 90.2 degrees

September — 83.1 degrees

How much rain does Pueblo get during the summer?

From June to September, Pueblo gets roughly 5.93 inches of precipitation each year, with August seeing its largest annual precipitation.

Here's what the Pueblo area tends to see in terms of average precipitation each month:

June — 1.28 inches

July — 1.89 inches

August — 2.11 inches

September — 0.65 inches

How accurate is the Farmer's Almanac?

The Farmer's Almanac claims an overall yearly accuracy of about 80%.

"Although neither we nor any other forecasters have as yet gained sufficient insight into the mysteries of the universe to predict the weather with total accuracy, we correctly predict the weather about 80% of the time," the Farmer's Almanac wrote on Feb. 16. "Last year’s total accuracy rate is slightly below our traditional average at 70%."

The Farmer's Almanac claims to derive its weather forecasts from a secret formula that was devised by the founder of the Farmer's Almanac, Robert B. Thomas, in 1792.

"But also rest assured that the meteorological technology and methods are continually updated," the Almanac writes. "While the forecasts are based on the same principles, we use the latest state-of-the-art satellite data, all the latest technology and equipment."

