Expect penny-sized hail with thunderstorms in Dallas County Saturday

A report from the National Weather Service on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. is warning residents of strong thunderstorms until 2:45 p.m.

Expect penny-sized hail (0.75 inches) and wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

"At 2:05 p.m., Doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm over Duncanville, moving east at 35 mph," according to the NWS. "Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible."

Locations impacted by the alert include Dallas, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Desoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Lancaster, Balch Springs, Seagoville, Hutchins, Cockrell Hill, Sunnyvale, Wilmer, Combine, Cedar Hill State Park, Joe Pool Lake, Sand Branch and Mountain Creek Lake. This includes the following highways: Interstate 35E between mile markers 413 and 426. Interstate 20 between mile markers 456 and 485. Interstate 30 between mile markers 35 and 44. Interstate 45 between mile markers 268 and 283.

The NWS states, "If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building."

This alert is in effect until 2:45 p.m.

What to do as threat of lightning approaches?

Lightning hits the United States approximately 25 million times annually. The majority of these strikes happen during the summer, causing around 20 fatalities each year, according to the NWS. The likelihood of lightning increases as a thunderstorm gets closer and reaches its highest point when the storm is directly overhead. This risk decreases as the storm moves away.

Here are recommendations for maintaining safety during a thunderstorm:

• To decrease the risk of getting struck by lightning, when you go outside, establish a plan to reach a safer place.

• If the sky turns ominous and thunder can be heard, find a secure place for shelter.

• Once inside, avoid contact with corded phones, electrical equipment, plumbing, and windows and doors.

• Wait 30 minutes after the last lightning or thunder before going back outside.

If finding indoor shelter is not an option:

• Steer clear of open fields, hilltops, or ridge tops.

• Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects. If you are in a forest, stay near a lower stand of trees.

• If you are in a group, spread out to avoid the current traveling between group members.

• If you are camping in an open area, set up camp in a valley, ravine, or other low area. Remember, a tent offers no protection from lighting.

• Maintain a safe distance from water, wet items, and metal objects. Water and metal do not attract lightning, yet they conduct electricity efficiently.

Rainy weather driving tips

• Turn on your headlights — Even when it's light outside, using headlights can improve visibility and alert other drivers to your presence.

• While driving — Stick to the middle lanes and stay on elevated ground. Rainwater tends to accumulate at the road edges.

• Keep clear of puddles — Driving through puddles or low rainwater areas can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control

• Do not follow large vehicles closely — Large vehicles like trucks or buses can create a spray of water that can reduce your visibility.

• Avoid flooded areas — When encountering a flooded road, do a U-turn and head back. The strong currents from flash floods can pull drivers off roadways. Driving through deep water can also negatively affect a vehicle's mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning happens when a vehicle starts sliding uncontrollably on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. Hydroplaning is most commonly attributed to three factors:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service