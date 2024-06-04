Expect overnight lane closures on Interstate 5 at Exit 278 for Donald-Aurora project

Up to two lanes in both directions of Interstate 5 at Exit 278 will be closed overnight five days a week through 2027 as construction begins on the Donald-Aurora interchange project, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

Crews will work from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, with occasional weekend work, ODOT said. Other roads in the area will have single-lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

At times, all lanes of northbound or southbound traffic will be closed, ODOT spokesperson David House said.

The first phase of the $62.5 million project, which included reconstructing the northbound off-ramp and realigning Bents Road at Ehlen Road, was completed in 2023.

The Interstate 5 bridges over Ehlen Road will be replaced with one bridge, Ehlen Road will be reconstructed with two lanes of traffic in each direction, the southbound off- and on-ramps and the northbound on-ramp will be widened and lengthened, and the intersection of Delores Way and Ehlen Road will be moved to the east.

“The official completion date is the end of October 2027, but that is subject to weather as usual with anything requiring concrete pours and asphalt,” House said.

Updates about the project, including updated lane closures, are available on the ODOT web page at https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=22505.

