Here is when to expect north I-25 express tolling to begin, mobility hubs to open

Good news for those enjoying the new express, or toll, lanes on Interstate 25 between Fort Collins and Berthoud. You will have longer to use those lanes for free.

Originally, the Colorado Department of Transportation told the Coloradoan tolling might start by mid-summer. But now it said tolling equipment will be installed this summer with tolling anticipated to start this fall.

Intermittent lane closures of I-25 will take place while crews install tolling equipment.

The $900 million North I-25 Express Lanes Project opened its two general purpose lanes and one express lane in December of 2023, six years after the projected kicked off.

Included in the tolling installation will be anti-weaving technology, including software, cameras and roadway sensors that detect illegal crossing of double solid white lines.

Until then, law enforcement will be patrolling the stretch for those who illegally cross the double lines. The penalty for doing so is a $75 citation.

Here's what the I-25 stripping means regarding when you can and cannot legally move in and out of the express lane:

Double solid lines: Must stay in lane.

Double dashed lines: Traffic can move in and out of the lane.

One dashed, one solid line: If the dashed line is closer to your lane, you are able to make a lane change. If the solid line is closer to your lane, you are prohibited from making a lane change.

Vehicles drive on Interstate 25 near Loveland, Colo., on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Striping is shown indicating when vehicles can exit the toll lane, noted by dashed lines, and when vehicles need to stay in the lane, noted by double solid lines.

What to know about the North I-25 express lanes once tolling begins

Until tolling goes live, drivers can use the express lanes for free.

Toll fees have not yet been determined but likely will mirror existing variable toll fees on I-25. Most express lanes in Colorado charge $2 to $5, with the price lower with less congestion and higher with more congestion. Once tolling begins, rates will be indicated on overhead signage.

The express lane is free for those vehicles with a driver and at least two passengers with an ExpressToll pass. This will require the purchase of a switchable HOV transponder at a cost of $18.

CDOT announces when mobility hubs will open

Mobility hubs in the middle of I-25 near Loveland and Berthoud are scheduled to open in July, the transportation department said Tuesday.

The two mobility hubs constructed as part of the North I-25 Express Lanes project are located just north of U.S. Highway 34 at the Loveland interchange and near Colorado Highway 56, near Berthoud.

The hubs are where public transportation buses pick up riders.

CDOT said it is building mobility hubs at the Longmont-Firestone exit near Colorado Highway 119, which is expected to open this fall and one at the Broomfield-Thornton exit near Colorado Highway 7, which expects to open by summer of 2026.

It's goal is to have a mobility hub every 7 to 10 miles from Union Station in Denver to Fort Collins to maximize efficiency, CDOT said.

North I-25 Express Lanes project improvements have significantly reduced crashes

The Colorado Department of Transportation said in the five months since opening the nearly 20 miles of the North I-25 Express Lanes project, there has been a 58% crash reduction compared to the five previous years.

The project eliminated issues with the most dangerous intersection of I-25 north of Denver at Colorado Highway 56.

The project removed a curve at the interchange by straightening I-25. It also flipped I-25 from going under Colorado 56 to improve safety.

Other crash hot spots made safer with the project include Colorado Highway 402, U.S. Highway 34 and Colorado Highway 60.

Crashes increased during the five-plus years of the project in the construction zone.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Enjoy the new I-25 toll lanes near Fort Collins for free while you can