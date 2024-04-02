Expect nickel-sized hail with thunderstorms to hit North Texas Monday

A report from the NWS Fort Worth TX on Monday at 8:34 p.m. is warning residents of strong thunderstorms until 9 p.m. The alert is for Grayson, Fannin and Collin counties.

The storms may bring nickel-sized hail (0.88 inches).

"At 8:34 p.m., Doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm near Melissa, moving east at 35 mph," states the NWS. "Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible."

The warning is for McKinney, Frisco, Prosper, Anna, Celina, Melissa, Van Alstyne, Howe, Whitewright, Tom Bean, Savoy, Trenton, Blue Ridge, New Hope, Weston, Westminster, Cannon, Frognot, Elmont and Nobility.

According to the NWS, "This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service."

This alert is in effect until 9 p.m.

How to react when facing a lightning hazard?

Lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times a year. Most of the strikes occur in the summer, killing 20 people each year, according to the NWS. Chance of lightning increases as a thunderstorm approaches and peaks when the storm is overhead. It diminishes as the storm moves away.

Here are tips on how to stay safe during a thunderstorm:

• To lower the risk of lightning strikes, when going outdoors, develop a plan to reach a safer spot.

• If the sky turns ominous and thunder can be heard, find a secure place for shelter.

• Once inside, avoid contact with corded phones, electrical equipment, plumbing, and windows and doors.

• Wait for 30 minutes after the last lightning or thunder before going back out.

If finding indoor shelter is not an option:

• Stay away from open fields, hill summits, or ridge tops.

• Keep a distance from tall, isolated trees or other elevated objects. If in a forest, stay close to lower trees.

• If you are with a group, fan out to stop the current from transmitting between members.

• If you are camping in an open area, set up camp in a valley, ravine, or other low area. Remember, a tent offers no protection from lighting.

• Stay away from water, wet items, and metal objects. Water and metal do not attract lightning but they are excellent conductors of electricity.

What steps to follow when driving in the rain?

• Turn on your headlights — Even when it's light outside, using headlights can improve visibility and alert other drivers to your presence.

• While on the road — Opt for the middle lanes and remain on higher ground. Rainwater tends to gather along the road edges.

• Avoid puddles — Driving into puddles or low rainwater areas can lead to vehicles hydroplaning or losing control.

• Do not follow large vehicles closely — Large vehicles like trucks or buses can create a spray of water that can reduce your visibility.

• Steer clear of flooded areas — When coming to a flooded road, turn around and head back. Flash flooding currents are strong and can sweep drivers off roadways. Driving through deep water can also affect a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning is when a vehicle starts uncontrollably sliding on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. Hydroplaning is most commonly attributed to three factors:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service