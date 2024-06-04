Expect major delays, lane closures on I-10 near MS-LA state line, MDOT says. Here’s why

Alternating lane closures on the Pearl River Bridge near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line are expected to delay traffic in both directions Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The closures began Tuesday at 7 a.m. so crews could inspect and repair parts of the bridge, MDOT said. The alternating lane closures will continue until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The agency warned drivers to expect delays in both directions.

By Tuesday morning, traffic in the westbound lane had already backed up in Hancock County past Highway 607 and Waveland Exit 2.

MDOT estimated those delays would last 2 hours.