Expect lane closures on parts of Route 71 in Monmouth through the end of the summer

Construction on Route 71 from Deal to Eatontown will cause lane closures until late September, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The $5.5 million federally funded road project will preserve about seven miles of pavement along Route 71 between Cedar Avenue in Deal and Route 35 in Eatontown. According to the NJDOT press release, “this project includes paving most ramps within the project limits, as well as repairing curbs and reconstructing drainage inlets.”

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, a single lane in each direction will be closed along Route 71 from Roseld Avenue to Jerome Avenue in Deal. According to the NJDOT, construction will begin in the left lane and move right. At least one lane will be open for vehicle traffic.

Construction will stop for the July 4th weekend and resume on Tuesday, July 9.

Bridge repairs: Monmouth County working to open Glimmer Glass Bridge by 4th of July with $100K in repairs

Daytime closures will last for several weeks. Then, starting in mid-July, nighttime closures will begin.

From 8:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday to Thursday, a single lane on Route 71 is scheduled to be closed. Night time construction will stretch along Route 71 from Cedar Avenue to Route 35. Vehicles can still drive along Route 71, but “traffic will be maintained using lane shifts or alternating traffic,” according to the NJDOT. In addition to lane closures, certain ramps will be closed for pavement repairs as well.

Realtime information about congestion can be found at 511nj.org, New Jersey’s traffic information website.

Bridge repairs: Which Monmouth and Ocean bridges need to be fixed? These 24 are on the list

Olivia Liu is a reporter covering transportation, Red Bank and western Monmouth County. She can be reached at oliu@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Route 71 lane closures expected in Monmouth through end of September