Expect extreme heat later this week in Bakersfield

(KGET) — On Monday in Bakersfield, we got pretty close to the average temperature of 89°, reaching a high of 88°.

The thick cloud cover actually helped keep the temperatures a little lower than usual, as a weak trough of low pressure quickly passed through our area. Starting Tuesday, the temperatures are going to start climbing up every single day, and by Thursday, we’re expecting some scorching hot temperatures between 106° to 108° on the valley floor. That will be the peak of heat wave number one.

Abnormally hot summer even more likely in California latest NOAA forecast shows

By Sunday, temperatures are expected to return to the double digits. Make sure you stay hydrated and practice heat safety. The air quality is going to be moderate, and the UV index is going to be at 9.0.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.