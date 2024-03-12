Expect dry, windy conditions this week in Kern County

Dry conditions with seasonal temperatures expected across Kern County over the next few days. Another storm system passing to the north of central California is forecast to bring light precipitation north of Fresno County tonight into Tuesday.

Another warming and drying trend will take place Wednesday through next weekend. Gusty westerly winds up to 60 mph will develop late tonight and continue until Tuesday evening along the Mojave Desert Slopes and spread into the desert floor on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

There are increasing odds of strong easterly winds over the mountains and desert from Wednesday through Thursday. A wind advisory is in effect until Wednesday morning.

