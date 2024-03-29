What to expect when driving on metro Phoenix highways over Easter weekend

Drivers in metro Phoenix can be grateful for a minimal amount of road closures this weekend. The Interstate 10 is the only major highway that will be affected by freeway restrictions as the first week of April approaches.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers to prepare to spend extra time on the roads and plan alternate routes if necessary. Drivers were also asked to be ready to slow down and to merge safely when maneuvering through work zones.

Metro Phoenix drivers can check real-time travel and road conditions online at the Arizona Department of Transportations' az511.gov website.

Here's where the freeways will be closed or restricted and how to avoid traffic in those areas.

Eastbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 and I-17

Details: Eastbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and I-17 (Stack Interchange) for pavement improvement work.

Northbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed

Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 79th, 75th and 67th Avenues closed

When: From 9 p.m. on Friday, March 29, to 5 a.m. on Monday, April 1.

Alternate Routes: Eastbound I-10 drivers can take a detour to southbound/eastbound Loop 202 and connect with the I-10 (toward Tuscon) near Chandler Boulevard in the Ahwatukee area. Drivers on eastbound I-10 can also exit ahead of the closure and use local routes, including McDowell Road and Thomas Road north of I-10 or Van Buren Street and Buckeye Road south of I-10, to reach I-17. Another option for I-10 drivers is to detour on northbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) to reach I-17 in north Phoenix.

North- and southbound 32nd Street closed between I-10 and Elwood Street

Details: North- and southbound 32nd Street closed between I-10 and Elwood Street for ramp construction.

East- and westbound I-10 off-ramps and westbound on-ramp at 32nd Street closed

Northbound 32nd Street will be open between Broadway Road and the eastbound I-10 on-ramp

When: From 8 p.m. on Friday, March 28, to 4 a.m. on Monday, April 1.

Alternate Routes: Drivers can take routes like westbound I-10 off-ramps at 40th Street and 24th Street and the eastbound off-ramp at 40th Street. As always, allow extra travel time.

Note: The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street will remain closed until June for reconstruction. Drivers can exit at 40th Street instead.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix drivers can plan ahead for these road closures Easter weekend