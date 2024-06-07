Expect delays on I-84 in Caldwell for at least the next year as road construction begins

If you’re planning to head along Interstate 84 in Caldwell anytime in the next year, you can expect traffic delays because of construction.

Starting Saturday, the Idaho Transportation Department plans to shift westbound traffic to the eastbound lanes between the Centennial Way and Franklin Road interchanges as construction begins to widen the westbound lanes.

ITD plans to shift traffic over the next two weeks and expects the new traffic pattern to last until summer 2025. ITD warned that ramp closures, detours and lane restrictions will be in place for the project’s duration.

The planned construction along Interstate 84 in Caldwell starting this summer.

Once the traffic shift is complete, motorists can expect:

All lanes of I-84 between Centennial Way and Franklin Road will be on the eastbound side of the highway. Two lanes will be open in each direction, but they will be narrower than usual.

Traffic will use temporary off-ramps at Centennial Way and 10th Avenue (exits 27 and 28). The temporary ramps will also be shorter and may have fewer lanes than current ramps.

Intermittent closures on 10th Street around the construction will begin in July.

The pedestrian overpass over I-84 will be closed and detoured to 10th Avenue later this summer.