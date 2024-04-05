‘Expect a delay’: Austin airport car rental concerns ahead of eclipse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin airport is warning passengers to expect travel and rental car operation delays because of all the people coming for the total solar eclipse.

The actual eclipse is just a few minutes, however AUS said impacts to its operations will last from Monday to Tuesday.

“Tuesday will also be a big day for us, because that’s when we expect the most amount of departing passengers,” said AUS Public Information Specialist Lesly Ramirez.

The airport is advising passengers to show up more than 2.5 hours before departure for domestic flights and at least three hours for international flights.

Rental car delays

An area of particular concern? Rental cars.

“We will see a big influx of returns for those rental cars. Passengers might expect a delay in that.” Lesly Ramirez, Austin Airport Public Information Specialist

Ramirez said in the past, people left rental cars in the middle of the road at the airport, instead of properly dropping them off.

Avis Customer Service Representative Bobby Arnold said that will hit them on their bill.

“If they don’t get to where they’re actually supposed to return the car, we’ve got to send somebody to get that car,” Arnold said. “They’re gonna charge that customer.”

RELATED COVERAGE: Solar eclipse traffic: What to expect in Austin, Central Texas

Arnold said people should plan for a three-hour wait on Tuesday. When it comes to supply, Arnold said last weekend it wasn’t looking too good.

“When I asked my boss, he was like, ‘We’re 1,100 cars short,’ “Arnold said.

But they brought in cars from other cities to meet the demand, according to Arnold.

‘I’m an eclipse chaser’

Luckily, Rebekah Bear and her family were able to get a car for the weekend.

“I waited a little too long to make reservations. All the Airbnb’s were gone,” Bear said. “It was hard to find a rental car. I ended up scouring and I kept checking and finally found one.”

The Bear family landed in Austin from Atlanta to see the solar eclipse on Monday.

The Bear family said they plan to sightsee during their time in Austin for the eclipse. (Photo: KXAN)

The Bear family said they plan to sightsee during their time in Austin for the eclipse. (Photo: KXAN)

The Bear family said they plan to sightsee during their time in Austin for the eclipse. (Photo: KXAN)

It’s their second time seeing one. They were in the path of totality in 2017.

Bear said she didn’t realize how much of an emotional experience it would be. She was hooked ever since.

“Now I’m an eclipse chaser. It’s who I am.” Rebekah Bear

When it’s time to leave, they plan to pack some extra time. Even with the expected wait, they said it’ll be worth it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.