Expect damaging winds and quarter-sized hail with thunderstorms Tuesday

On Tuesday at 2:34 a.m. the NWS Fort Worth TX issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Dallas and Tarrant counties.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail (1 inch) are expected.

"At 2:34 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over DFW Intl Airport, or over Euless, moving southeast at 20 mph," according to the NWS. "Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."

The following locations may affected by the thunderstorm:

• Irving, Euless, Grapevine, and DFW Intl Airport around 2:40 a.m.

• Dallas around 2:50 a.m.

• Farmers Branch around 2:55 a.m.

The NWS comments, "For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows."

This warning is in effect until 3:30 a.m.

How to react when facing a lightning hazard?

Lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times a year. Most of the strikes occur in the summer, killing 20 people each year, according to the NWS. Chance of lightning increases as a thunderstorm approaches and peaks when the storm is overhead. It diminishes as the storm moves away.

Here are recommendations for maintaining safety during a thunderstorm:

• To decrease the risk of getting struck by lightning, when you go outside, establish a plan to reach a safer place.

• If the sky grows ominous and you hear thunder, seek out a safe place to take shelter.

• Once indoors, avoid touching corded phones, electrical equipment, plumbing, and windows and doors.

• Wait for 30 minutes after the final lightning or thunder before heading outside again.

If finding indoor shelter is not an option:

• Avoid open fields, hill peaks, or ridge tops.

• Avoid tall, isolated trees or other elevated objects. If you are in a forest, stick to areas with shorter tree cover.

• If you are in a group, spread out to avoid the current traveling between group members.

• When camping in an open environment, select a campsite in a valley, ravine, or low region. Just remember, tents do not offer protection from lightning.

• Do not approach water, wet objects, or metal items. Although water and metal do not attract lightning, they conduct electricity effectively.

What steps to follow when driving in the rain?

• Turn on headlights — Even in daylight, using headlights can help improve visibility and let other drivers know where you are.

• While driving — Stick to the middle lanes and stay on elevated ground. Rainwater tends to accumulate at the road edges.

• Keep clear of puddles — Driving through puddles or low rainwater areas can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control

• Don't tail large vehicles closely — Trucks or buses can kick up a water spray that obstructs visibility.

• Steer clear of flooded areas — When coming to a flooded road, turn around and head back. Flash flooding currents are strong and can sweep drivers off roadways. Driving through deep water can also affect a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning occurs when a vehicle begins to slide uncontrollably on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. The top three contributors to hydroplaning are:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service