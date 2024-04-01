UPDATE: Expect damaging winds and baseball-sized hail with thunderstorms Monday

The NWS Fort Worth TX issued an updated severe thunderstorm warning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday valid until 6:15 p.m. The warning is for Jack, Palo Pinto, Parker and Young counties.

Expect baseball-sized hail (2.75 inches) and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

"At 5:29 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Possum Kingdom Lake, moving east at 50 mph. This is a destructive storm," says the NWS. "People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles."

Be aware that the thunderstorm may affect Graford around 5:40 p.m.

The NWS adds, "This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. Move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. If on or near Possum Kingdom Lake, get off the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm."

This warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m.

Actions to take when lightning threat is imminent

Around 25 million lightning strikes occur in the United States every year, with most taking place during the summer months. The NWS reports that these strikes result in about 20 fatalities annually. The probability of lightning strikes rises as a thunderstorm approaches and peaks when the storm is directly above. As the storm moves away, this likelihood decreases.

Here are tips on how to stay safe during a thunderstorm:

• To minimize risk of being struck by lightning, when going outside, have a plan to get to a safer place.

• If the sky becomes menacing and thunder becomes audible, seek out a safe place to seek shelter.

• Once inside, avoid contact with corded phones, electrical equipment, plumbing, and windows and doors.

• Wait for 30 minutes after the last lightning or thunder before going back out.

If finding indoor shelter is not an option:

• Stay away from open fields, hill summits, or ridge tops.

• Keep a distance from tall, isolated trees or other elevated objects. If in a forest, stay close to lower trees.

• When in a group, space out to prevent the current from transferring between individuals.

• If you are camping in an open space, choose a valley, ravine, or low area for your campsite. Remember, tents do not shield you from lightning.

• Do not approach water, wet objects, or metal items. Although water and metal do not attract lightning, they conduct electricity effectively.

What steps to follow when driving in the rain?

• Turn on headlights — Even in daylight, using headlights can help improve visibility and let other drivers know where you are.

• While on the road — Opt for the middle lanes and remain on higher ground. Rainwater tends to gather along the road edges.

• Steer clear of puddles — Driving into puddles or low areas of rainwater can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control.

• Don't tail large vehicles closely — Trucks or buses can kick up a water spray that obstructs visibility.

• Avoid flooded zones — If you encounter a flooded road, make a U-turn and go back. The powerful currents of flash floods can carry drivers off the road. Driving through deep water can also damage a vehicle's mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning is when a vehicle starts uncontrollably sliding on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. The three main causes of hydroplaning are:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service